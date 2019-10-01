Justin And Hailey Bieber Made Their Guests Watch The Notebook Before Their Second Wedding

You may have heard that Justin and Hailey Bieber have gotten married for the second time today!

All of the details are starting to be released and we literally can’t even deal with how cute their special day sounds.

TMZ revealed that the couple had a little sleepover style party with ice cream and all of the snacks the night before the wedding…

And it gets better… they made all their guests watch The Notebook, which TMZ stated is the couple's favourite movie.

Take a listen to all the details of their second wedding below!

