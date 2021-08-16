Just Wait Til You See The Videos That Have Sparked A Selena Gomez And Ariana Grande Collab Rumour

Selena Gomez has shown she's just as much a fan of Ariana Grande as we all are after a video surfaced of her singing along to Ariana's iconic song 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored'.

It doesn't stop there either.

More videos from the night have appeared and fans are saying Selena was even FACETIMING Ariana in this clip!

We are VERY ready for a collab from these two!

