JUST IN: Will Smith Publicly Apologises To Chris Rock

THIS JUST IN: Will Smith has formally apologised for his actions at yesterday’s Academy Awards ceremony.

In case you’ve somehow missed it, Smith stormed the stage and smacked Chris Rock yesterday after the host made a poorly judged joke at the expense of Jada Pinkett Smith, referring to her as G.I. Jane (in reference to her short hair), unaware she’s got alopecia; a condition which causes balding.

The 53-year-old actor (and newly anointed Oscar winner) has taken to Instagram to publicly apologise to Rock for slapping ‘the sh*t’ out of him yesterday (Chris’s words, not ours), with Will going on to say attacking the comedian was ‘out of line’ and ‘he was wrong’.

Read the apology here:

With the Academy announcing they’re formally reviewing the actor’s behaviour, could it be ‘too little, too late’ for the King Richard star? Only time will tell.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: