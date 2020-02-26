JUST IN: The number of Tigerair flights is being slashed dramatically

The number of domestic Tigerair flights will be slashed, as Virgin Australia struggles to cut costs.

It follows a statutory net loss of $97 million for the second half of 2019, compared to $55 million for the same time the year prior.

The airline is dumping routes it's found to be unprofitable, as it grapples with a market that's been badly hurt by the coronavirus outbreak.

Virgin chief executive Paul Scurrah says COVID-19 has had a "significant effect" on the travel industry.

Seven A320 aircrafts will also be removed from its fleet by October, bringing the number to eight.

ROUTES TO GO:

Melbourne-Coffs Harbour from 27 April 2020

Sydney-Coffs Harbour from 27 April 2020

Adelaide-Sydney from 27 April 2020

Sydney-Cairns from 27 April 2020

Hobart-Gold Coast from 28 April 2020