Just In: National Cabinet Aims To Return To Interstate Travel By Christmas

High hopes!

All but one state are keen to meet step three of the original pathway out of lockdown by December.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with the national cabinet today to discuss a number of issues, aimed at getting the country out of lockdown by Chrismas.

Every state, except Western Australia,  signed up to the ambitious new goal. 

4 September 2020

