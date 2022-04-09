JUST IN: Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Are ENGAGED

OMFG, it's actually happening?!

Article heading image for JUST IN: Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Are ENGAGED

THIS IS NOT A DRILL: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are ENGAGED!

After rekindling their highly publicised relationship last year, the Hollywood power couple are taking another shot at tying the knot.

Catch our recap of Ben Affleck and J.Lo's relationship over the years:

Lopez sparked rumours of their engagement when she was spotted wearing a honking massive diamond ring last week, and has since confirmed the news of the year with her recent On The J Lo newsletter.

Catch the tease of the century here:

Post

The Oscar and GRAMMY Award-winning duo had previously dated in the early 2000s, getting engaged in 2004 before swiftly calling it off; a move which Affleck said was due to scrutiny from the media.

While they’ve each had marriages in the interim (having five kids between them), the two remained close friends before stoking their flames of love last April, kicking off their relationship exactly 20 years after they first met.

Could the second time be the charm? We sure hope so!  

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android:

Nick Barrett

9 April 2022

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit Entertainment
Movies
Music
Bennifer
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Movies
Music
Bennifer
Hit Entertainment
Movies
Music
Bennifer
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs