JUST IN: Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Are ENGAGED

THIS IS NOT A DRILL: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are ENGAGED!

After rekindling their highly publicised relationship last year, the Hollywood power couple are taking another shot at tying the knot.

Catch our recap of Ben Affleck and J.Lo's relationship over the years:

Lopez sparked rumours of their engagement when she was spotted wearing a honking massive diamond ring last week, and has since confirmed the news of the year with her recent On The J Lo newsletter.

Catch the tease of the century here:

The Oscar and GRAMMY Award-winning duo had previously dated in the early 2000s, getting engaged in 2004 before swiftly calling it off; a move which Affleck said was due to scrutiny from the media.

While they’ve each had marriages in the interim (having five kids between them), the two remained close friends before stoking their flames of love last April, kicking off their relationship exactly 20 years after they first met.

Could the second time be the charm? We sure hope so!

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: