JUST IN: A Hunger Games Prequel Film Is Coming In 2023

Eight years after the release of Mockingjay Pt 2, Lionsgate are gearing up to take us back to the world of The Hunger Games!

The film studio has announced a prequel film is in the works, based on Suzanne Collins’ The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which follows a pre-presidential Coriolanus Snow as he mentors a problematic tribute from District 12.

Why is it when something happens, it’s always District 12?!

Set during the 10th annual Hunger Games (a whole 64 years before Katniss volunteered as tribute), it’s safe to assume Donald Sutherland won’t be reprising his role as the series’ eventual antagonist.

While little is known about the upcoming film, we do have a release date – November 17, 2023.

