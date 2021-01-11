Just A Year Later, MAFS Couple Lizzie Sobinoff & Seb Guilhaus Announce Their Split!

Just over a year after being on Married At First Sight Australia, these 'newlyweds' have officially called it quits!

Lizzie Sobinoff first appeared on MAFS in 2019 and has since come back for another season in 2020 to hopefully find love, re-married to Seb Guilhaus.

Well, in classic reality tv style, this once seemingly loved up couple have since decided to split after making an announcement via both of their Instagrams.

They have both used the same image and captions with the comments turned off which tells us that yes, this was in fact, a mutual and very amicable decision!

Both captions started off by saying that their breakup was mutual and by thanking everyone who has supported them during their breakup so far.

"Please be kind and respectful. We are aware you have followed parts of our journey, but please remember we are real people, and we are both navigating our way through this time to the best of our abilities," they wrote.

"Naturally we are both aware there will be countless rumours and so on."

"We are both respectful of each other and are still involved in each other’s lives. We both have cherished each other and have grown together," they concluded.

Well, so far it seems that there are no rumours (that we know of) about the reason behind the breakup but we hope they take the time they need!

