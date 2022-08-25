June Prepares A Return To Gilead In The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Official Trailer!

Literal chills. That's how we're feeling after watching the official trailer for The Handmaid's Tale season 5!

June is ready to fight. After killing Commander Waterford in season four, June is once again putting herself in danger. This time, Serena is on a mission to find out who helped June kill her husband.

We also see footage of Gilead supporters flocking to Canada to support this. But will June be two steps ahead? "They're not going to be looking for somebody going back into Gilead", she says in the trailer.

We also see widowed Serena attempt to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power.

June, Luke, and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

They want to fight? Let's fight.

Season 5 is dropping on September 14, and should be available on SBS On Demand here in Australia! We already have chills.

