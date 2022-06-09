Julie Andrews Shares The Fate Of 'The Princess Diaries 3'

We know the fate of The Princess Diaries 3 and let's say, we really hope we get another!

But, unfortunately, Julia Andrews has confirmed Queen Clarisse Renaldi is to be no more.

Andrews told The Hollywood Reporter, "I think it would be too late to do it now. There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don't think it ever came to pass."

She continued, "For especially me, it's too far down the line now to go back to it. It's a lovely thought, but I don't think it would probably be possible."

We also know the director of The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement sadly passed away in 2016.

We're devastated!

