Julia Morris Reveals Behind The Scenes Tricks To Throw Off The Masked Singer Judges

Reveals how she 'gaslit' them!

Article heading image for Julia Morris Reveals Behind The Scenes Tricks To Throw Off The Masked Singer Judges

Julia Morris joined the Hit Network today to chat about her time as Kitten on The Masked Singer.

She revealed what it's like behind the scenes on the show, the select few people who know whose behind the masks, and the tricks she would use to throw Osher and the judges off!

Have a listen below: 

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android  for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.  

2 September 2020

Julia
Morris
Listen Live!
Julia
Morris
Julia
Morris
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs