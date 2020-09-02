Julia Morris Reveals Behind The Scenes Tricks To Throw Off The Masked Singer Judges

- Entertainment NewsJulia Morris Reveals Behind The Scenes Tricks To Throw Off The Masked Singer Judges
Reveals how she 'gaslit' them!
Julia Morris joined the Hit Network today to chat about her time as Kitten on The Masked Singer.
She revealed what it's like behind the scenes on the show, the select few people who know whose behind the masks, and the tricks she would use to throw Osher and the judges off!
Have a listen below:
