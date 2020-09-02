Julia Morris AKA 'The Kitten' Hints At Where 'I'm A Celeb' Will Now Be Filmed

After much speculation, the celebrity hidden behind the Kitten costume on The Masked Singer was finally unmasked as none other than Julia Morris.

Did you pick the comedian and TV presenter?

Well, the Hit Network’s Xavier, Juelz & Pete spoke with Julia to find out more about her time on the show and she even hinted at where the next season of I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! will now be filmed, cause you know, international travel is kinda off the cards...

Or is it? Take a listen to find out below!

