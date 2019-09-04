JSW Is Turning Eight And You're Invited To The Party!

The countdown is on to JSW's massive 8th Birthday celebration, where you could win your very own Sea-Doo GTI-90!

It's not often you show up for a birthday party and walk away with a gift yourself. Register now for your chance to win HERE

It'll be fun for the entire family, with a petting zoo, live DJ, jumping castles, and crazy discounts from 12pm. And don't forget to say hi to our very own Ben Hannant and Scotty Couchman, who will be MCing the event! 

It's all happening from noon at 3 Ereton Drive, Arundel this Saturday 7th September. 

 

