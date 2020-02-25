Jonethen From MAFS Says The Boys Aren't Meant To Hang Out Off Camera

It's an argument as old as time... girls want boys to read their minds, and boys still haven't figured out how to do it.

To some, the thumbs up emoji is a passive aggressive way to communicate with someone, like this...

While to others, like Jonethen, it's a friendly gesture giving the go ahead for a night out with the boys.

Classic misunderstanding!

But even the most innocent misunderstandings can have drastic consequences, and that's exactly what went down last night between Connie and Jonnie on Married At First Sight.

Jonethen recapped the drama today, and revealed that none of the participants are actually supposed to hang out off camera or even be in contact with each other...

He also addressed rumours that certain participants are actors, claiming that he doesn't believe previous acting work constitutes someone being an actor on the show, and confirming that he definitely wasn't playing a character at any point.

