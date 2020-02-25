Jonethen From MAFS Reveals The Extent Of How Staged Their Arguments Are

Last night on Married At First Sight, we were witnesses to a pretty heated argument between Jonethen and Connie following a postponed date and a misinterpreted text.

But according to Jonnie, what we saw was actually Round 2 of the fight, staged for the cameras so that we, the viewers, could be caught up on the drama.

He acknowledged that most screen time is delegated to controversial characters, and addresses whether he ever felt the need to put on a show for an extra feature.

Jonnie also explained how producers sometimes require multiple answers to conversations to make ensure events make sense in the post-production stages.

