Jonathan Taylor Thomas Was Almost Cast in American Pie

Jonathan Taylor Thomas almost ruined your childhood after being cast in American Pie

Jonathan Taylor Thomas (JTT) is best known for being your first love and probably still holds a dear place in your heart.

He's best known for playing Randy Taylor in the 90s sitcom, Home Improvement, and also for voicing Simba in the Lion King, but he was almost known for another iconic role, Jim in American Pie.

Jason Biggs is the actor who eventually landed the role, but initially, he thought that JTT was going to swoop in and take his big break from him.

“I read for casting... I crushed it. I got word that the directors loved me, and I was their first choice, the studio was deciding did they want to go for a name? And the name I heard at the time was Jonathan Taylor Thomas."

Eventually, JTT decided against the part and instead left our screens to get an education. Honestly, I'm kind of glad, because I don't think we would've been able to look at him the same way after the pie scene...

We've tried to find out what happened to JTT after he stepped away from acting:

