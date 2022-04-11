Jonathan Bailey Has Written A Book For The Children Of 'Bridgerton'

Jonathan Bailey is putting his ‘big brother energy’ on full display!

While the recently released Bridgerton Season 2 follows his character, Anthony Bridgerton, on his quest for love, subsequent seasons will presumably follow his younger siblings as they search for their respective spouses.

After all, the books did it, so why can’t the show?!

Find out how Bridgerton Season 2 differs from the book it's based on:

To give his younger co-stars a bit of a helping hand, Bailey has written a book survival guide, detailing his tips and tricks for being in the limelight.

“Jonny is the epitome of a leading man,” Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) told PopBuzz.

“Just to be able to watch him and go like, ‘Alright, this is how he copes with it and this is what he does’… He’s actually got a little book to pass down to the brothers so we can use it for future series.”

Ever the tease, Newton refused to reveal what tips the book actually contained.

“I’m not telling… That’d be revealing all the secrets,” he said.

“It’s going to be amazing to see where it gets to in eight or ten years time. I’m going to be a very proud older brother when I see Will Tilston and Florence Hunt get married!”

As they say, 'Ohana means family, and family means nobody gets left behind!'

