Jonah Hill Has Been Replaced As ‘The Riddler’ In New Batman Film

If you haven’t heard already, there’s a new Batman flick on the way, starring Robert Pattinson as the titular caped character - this time he’s all dark and broody again, minus the sparkles.

Alongside Robert we will see Zoe Kravitz take on the role of Catwoman and now we’ve just found out who will be portraying The Riddler!

Originally, Jonah Hill was in talks for the role, but after stalls in negotiations, a new star has been chosen!

Variety revealed that Paul Dano is set to tackle the tricky role in the Matt Reeves’-directed film and we cannot wait to see him onscreen!

Paul already has a lot of experience under his belt, including starring alongside Daniel Day-Lewis in There Will Be Blood, and in acclaimed films like Little Miss Sunshine and 12 Years a Slave.

The Batman is set to hit cinemas in 2021.

