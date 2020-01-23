JoJo Siwa Tried To Hit Up Bob Irwin But She Didn't Hear Back

Reveals she had a big crush

Youtube sensation and Dance Mom's star JoJo Siwa recently sat down with the Hit Network to discuss her D.R. E. A. M The Tour show in Australia. 

During the chat with the Hit Network's Abby Coleman, JoJo revealed she once had a crush on National treasure Bob Irwin, but he took too long to reply to her DM!

Listen to the story here:

