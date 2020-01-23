JoJo Siwa Tried To Hit Up Bob Irwin But She Didn't Hear Back

Youtube sensation and Dance Mom's star JoJo Siwa recently sat down with the Hit Network to discuss her D.R. E. A. M The Tour show in Australia.

During the chat with the Hit Network's Abby Coleman, JoJo revealed she once had a crush on National treasure Bob Irwin, but he took too long to reply to her DM!

Listen to the story here:

