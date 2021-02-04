Jojo Siwa Reveals The Reason She Decided To 'Come Out' Was Because Of Her Girlfriend!

After the news broke about the rainbow dance queen coming out, honestly, how could anyone be so surprised?!

Well, now JoJo Siwa has officially confirmed the reason she came out was because of her supportive girlfriend.

In an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, she confirmed that she does have a girlfriend and said, "I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world. It's not something I'm ashamed of, I just haven't shown the internet yet."

AW!

She went on to explain how her family and friends already knew about her sexuality and that her partner was the one who actually encouraged her to come out publicly.

"She was super encouraging, she was like, 'Do it!' I was like, 'Alright,' and I did it," she said.

When Jojo was asked about her 'coming out' experience, she just simply replied:

"I say, even if there's a million people that don't accept it, there's a hundred million that do," she said.

"So always keep that in mind. But also, I don't want it to be such a big thing. Like, what am I going to do? Have a coming out party? No, it's just who I am."

What an absolute queen! We couldn't be happier for her and her partner!

