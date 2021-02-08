Jojo Siwa Has Finally Posted A Pic With Her Girlfriend & Reveals How Long They've Actually Been Together!

The happiest (and probably most colourful) human in the world right now is giving us all the lovey-dovey feels!

Dance Moms' prodigy, Jojo Siwa, has finally shown off her new(ish) girlfriend, Kylie, in an Instagram post for the first time since coming out and you bet they're super adorable.

In the Instagram post, Jojo confirmed how their relationship formed and revealed that they had been best friends for over a year and then fell in love!

"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my girlfriend... and since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!" She captioned the post.

She continued to gush over Kylie saying how, "she seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more every day!" she concluded.

Not long after, Kylie also took to her Instagram to open up about their relationship and show Jojo just how much she loves her back!

"Fall in love with your best friend, guys. it’s THE BEST feeling in the entire world. here’s to one month with my favourite human," she captioned her post.

Honestly, these two are couple G.O.A.L.S, someone pass us the bloody tissues!

