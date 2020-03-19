Jojo Rewrote "Leave" To Remind Ya'll To Stay Home And It's A Deadset Banger

You may not know her face but you sure as hell will know Jojo's iconic song, "Leave (Get Out)" which she wrote when she was 13 and is now what we'd like to consider a 2000s icon.

So, just like most celebs who are self-isolating, Jojo has decided to rewrite her original tune into what can only be described as a catchy coronavirus song.

And to be honest, we are getting some serious Hannah Montanna vibes.

Its called, "Chill (Stay In)" and it is an actual banger.

Just in case you can't remember the original, here it is:

So, just do what Jojo says and stay in peeps!

