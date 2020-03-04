Join Women In Gippsland & Celebrate International Women's Day This March!
Get your tickets now!
It's time to celebrate women! Join Women in Gippsland to celebrate International Women's Day 2020 on Thursday, March 12 at West Gippsland Arts Centre!
The theme for this year's IWD is #EachforEqual & at the event, you'll hear from empowering local women with inspiring stories.
This year’s Keynote speaker is Jamila Rizvi – an author, presenter and political commentator and is described as one of the pre-eminent voices of young Australian women.
If you choose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women's achievements, then this event is absolutely for you!
Date: Thursday, March 12
Time: From 7pm
Location: West Gippsland Centre: Cnr of Smith St & Albert Street, Warragul
Tickets: $14 (representative of the gender pay gap of 14%) and can be purchased here
All proceeds from tickets sales will be donated to Women in Gippsland and Our Watch.
For more info on the event, head to: www.bawbawshire.vic.gov.au/Events-Calendar/International-Womens-Day
