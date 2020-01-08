Join Us In Cry-Laughing Over This Wax Figure Of Nicki Minaj

New face, who dis?

Aren't these always the best?

A wax-figure of American rapper Nicki Minaj has left fans questioning 'what the hell happened?!' after it was unveiled this week at Madame Tussauds in Berlin. 

Complex Music took to Twitter to reveal the comparison and, hoo boy! 

Do you see the resemblance?

