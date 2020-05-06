Join This Free Seminar For Tips On How To Manage Your Business During COVID-19

It's a challenging time for all Australians, with COVID-19 obstructing our ability to do business and go about our day to day lives. It is especially challenging for business owners who have had to make huge sacrifices to keep their businesses a float.

Thankfully, the Baw Baw Shire is partnering with the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to offer Gippsland business owners tips for managing their staff and business through this uncertain time.

The webinar, which takes place on Friday, May 15th at 10AM, will be run by workplace relations experts and will offer some very practical insights into many areas of business and regulations.

Just some of the topic that will be covered include Stand down under the Fair Work Act, Job keeper & Job keeper stand down, Redundancy pay, considerations about upscaling once restrictions are lifted and tips & insights for businesses.

If you're interested in taking part, the entire seminar is free of charge, all you need to do is follow the link through to the website to register your attendance!

Miss the show? Tune into the catch-up below...