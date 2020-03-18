Join Lizzo On Her At Home 30 Minute Meditation

She can play the flute, has created some of the biggest tunes you just cannot get out of your head and now Lizzo is taking her own guided meditation... and you can join in!

The singer uploaded the video that included '...a meditation and mantra to promote healing during this global crisis'. She also encouraged her followers to 'use at your own pace'.

We are getting into our trackies, lighting the sage smudge stick and getting in on some Lizzo life lessons now!

