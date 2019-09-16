Join In On The MS Walkathon Around Lake Victoria This October!

Mooroopna locals Patsy and Sharynn are supporting a cause close to both of their hearts - multiple sclerosis. They hope to see the community out in full force for their Walk MS Walkathon event around Lake Victoria on October, 19th!

“Recently two of our family members have been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a cruel disease which affects so many aspects of their lives” says Patsy.

Determined to help make a difference, Patsy teamed up Sharynn to create their own walkathon for MS.

“Community support so far has been amazing” Patsy says. “Coles Riverside are providing us with sausages and bread which the Kiwanis Club of Mooroopna will sell at the walkathon finish site to all our hungry walkers and their cheer squads.

"It is important for us that participants of all abilities can take part – so Shepparton Search and Rescue are kindly setting up and manning two rest stops along the route where we will provide fruit and water to keep everyone going.”

It’s gearing up to be a great day, Craig (Whiskers) Vesey will be MC-ing the event and Cr Kim O’Keeffe will be cutting the ribbon to officially start the day’s proceedings.

The event even boasts a raffle with six amazing prizes – the winner will walk away with accommodation and breakfast at Wrap on Southbank for four people. You’ll find Patsy, Chyenne and their helpers out and about in the community selling tickets at $5 each or 3 for $10.

“Now we’re calling on the community to come together. By joining in our Walk MS Walkathon, you’ll be showing the 1 in 3 Australians directly impacted by MS that we’re here today to help them see a better tomorrow.”

Funds raised through the event will help MS provide vital support services to people living with this disease. Services provided by MS enables people living with this chronic illness to get the support they need to meet their goals and live well, and ensure that their journey isn’t undertaken alone.

Date: Saturday, October 19 2019

Time: Registration 9:30am | Walkathon commences at 10:30am

Location: Lake Victoria (Shepparton Lake), on the corner of Sobroan and Welsford Streets, Shepparton

What to wear: Wear red or orange and join us in a 1.75 km walk around Victoria Park Lake. There will be two rest sites and at the finish site Kiwanis will host a sausage sizzle for gold coin donation.

RSVP here



Missed the show today? Catch up with Josiah & Elly here: