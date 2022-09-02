Johnny Ruffo Shares His Emotional Journey Following His Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

The year is 2011 and 23-year-old concreter Johnny Ruffo takes the X-factor stage to sing in front of an intimidating panel of celebrities including Guy Sebastian and Spice Girl’s Mel B.

“You’re gonna have Ronan, Nat, Guy and Mel B watching you and their gonna judge you on the spot… this is it and there’s nothing you can do about it,” Johnny said.

Johnny received mixed reactions for his performance but ultimately made it through to the next round.

“It was really daunting, you just need majority votes like it doesn’t have to be unanimous, you only need three out of four, but it still scared the sh*t out of me…”

Johnny would go on to place third behind 16-year-old Reece Mastin and Andrew Wishart which would ultimately lead to a record deal with Sony.

It was only uphill from there with Johnny winning Dancing with the Stars the following year, releasing his debut single ‘On Top’ and going on to star as series regular Chris Harrington in Home & Away for three years.

While Johnny was on the top of his game, he started experiencing painful headaches, which lead to emergency surgery.

When he woke up, he was told that he was suffering from brain cancer and would immediately need to begin aggressive treatment.

“You’re no longer one of those people that hears about cancer, you have it and you’re thrown into the deep end because there’s so many thing you don’t know.”

“There’s so many things that make it so real and it’s horrible.”

Johnny would eventually go into remission in 2019 before find out the cancer had once again returned in 2020.

Johnny shares his incredible journey from skyrocketing to fame, to his jarring diagnosis with Jamila Rizvi who discovers that the pair have more in common than you might think.

Tune into the full interview on ‘The Weekend Briefing’ below…

