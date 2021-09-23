Johnny Depp Issues Bleak Warning While Receiving Lifetime Achievement Award

Johnny Depp has used his platform to slam cancel culture while receiving a lifetime achievement award at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

Taking to the stage, the Pirates of the Caribbean star issued a bleak warning to the other film industry members in attendance; “No one is safe”.

“It can be seen as an event in history that lasted for however long it lasted, this cancel culture, this instant rush to judgment based on what essentially amounts to polluted air… I can promise you that no one is safe. Not one of you. No one out that door. No one is safe,” he said, as reported by Deadline.

“This type of thing has happened to women, men. Children have suffered from various types of unpleasantries. Sadly at a certain point they begin to think that it’s normal. Or that it’s them. When it’s not.”

Depp will be going to court next year for a $70 million defamation case he launched against his former partner, Amber Heard, whose allegations of abuse saw the star lose his role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise before being ostracised from Hollywood altogether.

Heard has reportedly issued a $138 million counterclaim.

