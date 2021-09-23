Johnny Depp Goes On Bizarre Rant After Accepting Lifetime Achievement Award

Johnny Depp accepts the Donostia Award at the 69th San Sebastian Film Festival in San Sebastian, Spain

Scandal-plagued movie star Johnny Depp has made a surprise appearance at the San Sebastian Film Festival overnight delivering a speech where he condemned “cancel culture”.

The 58-year-old star was controversially presented with the prestigious Donostia lifetime achievement award at this year’s ceremony when he made the address.

“It can be seen as an event in history that lasted for however long it lasted, this cancel culture, this instant rush to judgment based on what essentially amounts to polluted air. It’s so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe. Not one of you. No one out that door. No one is safe. It takes one sentence and there’s no more ground, the carpet has been pulled. It’s not just me that this has happened to, it’s happened to a lot of people,” he said.

Depp is clearly referencing his ongoing legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard after she claimed she was a victim of domestic violence during their two-year marriage. Following Heard’s claim, Depp was forced to step down from Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beasts franchise. He has always vehemently denied allegations he was abusive.

Depp countered Heard's claims, accusing Heard of being the abuser during their marriage.

Late last year, Depp lost his defamation case against a British tabloid newspaper that accused him of assaulting his ex-wife and called him a “wife beater”. London’s High Court ultimately swung in the newspaper's favour, concluding that what was written was “substantially true”. It also concluded Depp had beaten Heard at least 12 times.

Depp is suing Heard in a $70 million defamation case that will go to trial in the US in April next year. The case is in relation to a Washington Post opinion piece which Heard wrote about being a victim of domestic violence.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.