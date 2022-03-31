John Stamos, Chris Rock And John Mayer Lead Netflix's Star-Studded Tribute To Bob Saget

A star-studded tribute to Bob Saget is coming to Netflix in June, if a report from The Wrap is anything to go by!

The special, which features appearances from John Stamos, Chris Rock, Jim Carrey and John Mayer (among others), was filmed at Hollywood’s Comedy Store in January, without the intention of being distributed.

Mike Binder, a close friend of Bob’s, approached Netflix with the footage and insisted the streaming giants turn it into a feature to commemorate his comedic comrade.

“It was a magical night… We filmed it, and I showed it to Netflix,” Binder revealed to John Poveromo.

“I said ‘Look at this! Just look at 16 minutes of this’… Robbie Craw, the head of comedy at Netflix, just said ‘This is remarkable,’ and they bought it as a special.”

Bob’s death caught the whole world off-guard when he was found unresponsive in an Orlando hotel room, just hours after completing (what would turn out to be) his final performance.

While the title and exact release date for Bob’s tribute have yet to be confirmed, we’re excited to remember the late star when it drops some time in June.

