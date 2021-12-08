John Goodman Flaunts Dramatic 90kg Weight Loss

He’s one of the most lovable people in Hollywood and he’s back with a twist.

John Goodman (The Flintstones, The Big Lebowski, Monsters Inc and MANY more) has debuted his new look after losing over 90kg, flaunting his stuff at a premiere in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 69-year-old A-lister gave his life a complete revamp after hitting the 180kg mark in the early 2010s and has since gone on to lose over half his bodyweight.

So how did he do it?

Goodman attributed the adoption of a Mediterranean-style diet, sobriety, personal training and a radical shift in mentality to his successful weight-loss.

Talking to the ABC in 2017, the Hollywood legend shared how 'In the old days, [he] would take three months out, lose 25 or 30kg, and then reward [himself] with a six-pack or whatever and just go back to [his] old habits."

"I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore," he concluded.

While we don't subscribe to the general idea of 'weight loss = healthy', we're genuinely so happy to see someone who was on the brink taking care of themselves.

