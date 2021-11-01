John Foreman Shares Memories Working With Bert Newton

This morning on the Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi, they were joined by musician John Foreman, who paid tribute to Bert Newton, who sadly passed away over the weekend.

John spoke about his mixed emotions, how Bert Newton started it all for him, his acts of kindness behind-the-scenes, and he shared an incredible memory with us.

We also found out the last thing John and Bert did together.

Missed the chat? Here's what John Foreman had to say about the iconic Bert Newton:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!