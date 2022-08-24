John Farnham In 'Stable Condition' After Mouth Cancer Removed In Marathon Surgery

Australian music legend John Farnham is in a 'stable condition' after having a cancerous growth removed in a marathon surgery.

The singer's 12-hour operation in a Melbourne hospital began at 8am on Tuesday and was completed at 7.30pm that night.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, Farnham’s wife Jill and sons Rob and James said the singer was out of intensive care.

“John has been through an 11-and-a-half hour surgery in Melbourne yesterday and is now in a stable condition in ICU,” Jill wrote.

“The cancer tumour was located in his mouth, and it has been successfully removed.

“There is still a long road of recovery and healing ahead of us, but we know John is up for that task,” she said.

Farnham’s family also paid tribute to hospital staff and the public.

“We are in awe of the incredible teams of health care professionals who have guided us through this very challenging time with such compassion,” they said.

“To all the surgeons, doctors, nurses and consultants – thank you one and all so very much.”

Before his surgery, Farnham said he took comfort in the fact that he is not alone in his cancer journey.

“Cancer diagnosis is something that so many people face every single day, and countless others have walked this path before me,” he said.

One of Australia's highest selling musicians with his 1986 album Whispering Jack, John Farnham is famous across generations for his hit, You're the Voice and Pressure Down.

Farnham is the only Australian artist to have a number one record in five consecutive decades, winning 19 ARIA Awards and inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2003.

He was named Australian of the Year in 1987, and in 1996 he was awarded an Officer of the Order of Australia.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr