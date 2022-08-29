John Farnham "Awake And Responding Well" But Remains In Hospital After Cancer Surgery

The family of John Farman says the singer is “awake and responding well” as he remains in hospital after surgery last week to remove a mouth tumour.

The 73-year-old was hospitalised last Tuesday in Melbourne to undergo surgery to remove the cancerous tumour.

While surgery was successful, John remains in hospital to under treatment.

"John remains in a stable condition in ICU following the removal of a cancerous tumour in his mouth on Tuesday," John’s wife Jill said.

"He is awake and responding well to the care he's receiving."

A website has been created with the endorsement of John’s family to allow fans to send messages of support, as the singer is not active on social media.

Messages left at weloveyoujohn.com.au will be saved and shared with the family, which will be read when “when the time is right”.

The website has been backed by entertainment reporters Angela Bishop, Peter Ford and Richard Wilkins, as well as ABC News Breakfast.

Jill, along with sons Rob and James last week thanked the hospital staff who were taking care of John.

"We are in awe of the incredible teams of healthcare professionals who have guided us through this very challenging time with such compassion," they said.

"To all the surgeons, doctors, nurses and consultants — thank you one and all so very much."

Farnham's family said they were overwhelmed by the "incredible wave of support".

