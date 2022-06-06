John Barilaro Wins $715,000 Payout Over 'Vulgar' Friendlyjordies YouTube Videos

Former New South Wales deputy premier John Barilaro has been awarded $715,000 in defamation damages over two YouTube videos which were made by comedian Jordan Shanks and published on YouTube channel Friendlyjordies.

Federal Court Justice Stephen Rares on Monday found the videos subjected the former Monaro MP to a “relentless”, “racist” and “abusive” online campaign.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Justice Rares told the federal court that Shanks, under the alias Friendlyjordies, had run a “relentless cyber bullying” campaign against Barilaro which “caused him to leave public office prematurely”.

"Although Mr Shanks styles himself as a comedian, his repeated use of such terms was not comedic," the judge said.

"It was nothing less than racist hate speech." - Justice Rares

The ruling found that Google had failed to apply to its own policies by doing “nothing to prevent Mr Shanks’ hate speech, cyberbullying and harassment” of Barilaro.

In a statement to the courts, Barilaro said repeated use of the word’s “wog”, “greasy” and “slimeball” triggered traumatic school years, where he suffered racist abuse because of his Italian heritage.

“I grew up with the word ‘wog’ and ‘dago’,” he said.

“I used to go to school in primary school and would start the day in a punch-up because I was called a ‘wog’.

“Anyone who wants to use the word ‘wog’ and think it doesn’t offend, well ‘wog’ was not used as a term of an endearment, I grew up with that,” he said.

After the judgment Barilaro, said that the decision brings welcomed closure.

“This brings to a close a difficult time for me and I could not have gotten to this point without the support of my family, friends and colleagues,” Barilaro said.

“All I wanted at the outset was for Google to remove these videos and they refused. It is no small undertaking for an individual to take on a company like Google, but it was important that I did so.” - Mr Barilaro

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr