Joel Selwood's Career In Pictures

This week, Geelong champion Joel Selwood announced his retirement after 355 games in the blue and white hoops.

He achieved so much in his time, including most games as captain (he led the Cats since 2012), six-time All-Australian, Rising Star back in 2007, and a handful of best and fairests for his club.

There were countless moments the AFL world will rememeber Selwood for, with some of the moments not spoken about as much as some of his greatest accolades.

Selwood sits alongside Mathew Stokes in the 2007 AFL Grand Final Parade.

Selwood and his brother, Scott, who played for the West Coast Eagles, battle it out in a ruck contest in 2011 preliminary final.

Selwood attends his first Captains’ Photo Call in 2012. He spent the year before as vice-captain to Cameron Ling, who retired after the Cats’ 2011 premiership.

From foes to friends: Selwood tackles Carlton’s Zach Tuohy in 2013. Tuohy joined the Cats in 2017, and the pair are now premiership teammates.

The angriest of Selwood was on display in games against arch-rival Hawthorn. The Hawk’s Jarryd Roughead tackles Selwood back in round 23, 2014.

There was never a game where Selwood didn’t put his body on the line. Pictured is the skip’s face cut in Geelong’s semi final win against West Coast in 2019.

Selwood walks off with fellow Geelong great Gary Ablett in their 300th and 350th game respectively in 2020.

Selwood celebrates winning the 2022 AFL grand final with his best mate Tom Hawkins, who at that stage, didn’t know it was definitely his skip’s last game.

