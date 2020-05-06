Joe The Hot Chip Scientist Has The Solution To Soggy Delivery Chips

Ever ordered yourself some delivery hot chips, only to find soggy chips and disappointment? Well, you're not alone, because according to recent surveys, 83% of people avoid ordering hot chips with their meals in fear they will receive soggy chips.

One man believes he has the remedy to this problem and to be honest, he is our hero.

His name is Joe Satari but we prefer to think of him as the Chip Scientist, answering all of our prayers and delivering soggless chips straight to our doors!

According to Joe, Deliveroo has gone ahead and partnered up with McCane and Huxtaburger, to bring a us a trademarked, top secret, super crunchy delivery chip method and we have SO many questions.

The Hit Network's Nick & Haydo do their best to get some answers, asking Joe what these crunchy chips will look like, how they plan to eliminate unwanted sogginess and when we can look forward to having these soggless chips delivered to our doors.

