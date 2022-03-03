Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Are Expecting Their Second Child!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are expecting their second child, according to Us Weekly!

The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, back in July 2020 and it sounds like they're ready to expand their family!

A source told the magazine that the Game of Thrones star was due to give birth "in the middle of summer" - aka, our winter.

Joe and Sophie are already uncle and aunt to Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle's two daughters, Valentina and Alena, as well as Nick Jonas and Priyanks Chopra's daughter, welcomed via surrogate in January.

Congratulations on baby number two, Sophie and Joe!

