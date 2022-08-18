Joe Jonas Opens Up About Getting Injectables To Smooth Out Fine Lines

Joe Jonas has opened up about how he likes to take care of his skin, admitting he gets anti-wrinkle injections!

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Joe admitted to trying cosmetic injections to smooth out his frown lines and wrinkles.

"I personally care a lot about what I put in my body, and with an aesthetic treatment like this, I wanted to be mindful of what was in it."

He continued to talk about what it was like trying it for the first time. "I liked that it relieved the area a little bit and I was like, 'Okay, this is great,' without it being too much for my liking. I appreciated that it wasn't over the top. It's very light."

Joe also spoke about the stigma around men who like to dabble in cosmetic injections and wear makeup.

"There were all these talks at one point, like, 'Oh, men can't do this or it's weird for guys to do that,' and I think there's a stigma that's fading, and I like that."

However, his fans weren't totally on board, with some commenting on his Instagram video (above) with, "hahahahaha wtf, how much did you get paid for this 💀" and "That's what we get? Botox ads instead of new music? ☠️"

Lizzo even commented with one emoji, "😳" - not a fan of the 'tox are we, Lizzo?

Well, we think you're looking great, Joe!

