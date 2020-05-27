Joe Exotic's Husband Kissed This 'Too Hot To Handle' Star & We Are Shook

Just when you thought you have seen it all.

Dillon Passage is the 24-year-old husband of Tiger King star Joe Exotic and he has been spotted spending his Memorial Day weekend partying on a boat with Too Hot to Handle star, Bryce Hirschberg on his 30th birthday in Marina del Rey, Calif.

“Birthday boy. The man, the myth, the legend,” Dillon wrote on Instagram. “Marina Del Rey, bitches!”

In clips shared on social media, Dillon and Bryce can be seen sitting next to each other on the boat before Dillon gives Bryce a kiss on the cheek.

Confused? You are not alone.

In terms of how they met, Bryce's manager told People, “Dillon’s manager is the same as Harry [Jowsey] and Frankie’s from Too Hot To Handle, and Dillon and Bryce became friends through them and connected via Instagram."

"Now that Dillon is in Los Angeles, he and Bryce have been hanging out as both are fans of each other’s shows. Dillon actually surprised Bryce at his birthday party … that wasn’t planned.”

Joe Exotic is still currently serving a 22-year prison sentence in Texas on multiple charges, including murder-for-hire and animal abuse.

