Joe Exotic's Husband Dillon On Carole Baskin Taking Over The Zoo

Tiger King star Joe Exotic's husband Dillon Passage joined the Hit Network this morning to chat about his relationship with Joe while he currently serves his 22 year prison sentence and how he feels about Joe's arch-nemesis, Carole Baskin taking control of his former Zoo.

He also revealed he's only spoken to his husband a handful of times since the show aired because of his lack of phone privileges.

