Joe Exotic Reveals 'Aggressive' Cancer Diagnosis

Tiger King’s Joe Exotic has cancer.

Writing from a federal prison in Texas, the 58-year-old shared the news he’s currently fighting an ‘aggressive’ form of prostate cancer and is waiting for other tests to confirm the severity of the disease.

In classic Joe Exotic fashion, the zookeeper-turned-reality-personality still managed to take a dig at arch nemesis, Carole Baskin, even when facing such a monumental diagnosis.

“Right now I don’t want anyone’s pity and I’m sure Carole will have her own party over this!” the post reads.

His message concludes with the star pleading to be released from prison, saying he wants to ‘go home and get treatment … or enjoy what life I have left with [his] loved ones.’

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22 year sentence for trying to hire hitmen to kill Carole Baskin in 2017.

His time in prison will be one of the subjects addressed in Tiger King 2, which is set to hit Netflix on November 17th.

