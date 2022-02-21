Joe Biden Agrees To Meet With Putin If He De-Escalates Situation

Amid tensions over Russia's probable invasion of Ukraine, US President Joe Biden wants to create a path away from the dangerous situation.

Agreeing in principle to a summit with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Biden says it will only go ahead if the invasion doesn't happen.

Reports out of the French President's office says the two leaders have accepted the proposal on grounds that would de-escalate the situation in Ukraine.

"We are always ready for diplomacy," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. "We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war."

Biden believes Putin has already decided to launch an attack on Ukraine's capital in the coming days.

It's also been reported that France's Emmanuel Macron and UK leader Boris Johnson will be involved in the summit.

It comes as the Russia-Ukraine standoff continues, as many world leaders suggest Russia will pay a large financial fee for toying with war.

Scott Morrison is yet to rule out joining the US-led economic sanctions set to be imposed on the Eastern european nation.

The Australian Prime Minister says the behaviour is completely unacceptable.

"We cannot have a situation where any authoritarian regime, and autocratic power can seek to use bullying intimidation as a way of extracting advantage," Morrison said.

"There's a lot at stake here, in terms of what's happening in Ukraine."

Russia is yet to make a major move on the country, yet a satellite company in America, Maxar has reported vision of multiple Russian military units in forests, farms, and other areas around 15km from the Ukraine border.

