Jodi Anasta Is Leaving Neighbours After Four Years On Ramsay St

Actress Jodi Anasta (née Gordon) has announced she is leaving Neighbours after four years playing character Elly Conway.

“Farewell my Neighbours Family!!” she wrote on Instagram this morning.

“It’s been an incredible 4 years with you guys, everyone from crew to production, cleaners to chefs to cast... you make this show what it is and I’m incredibly grateful to have been part of it for so long!

“I remember a few years after I finished Home & Away I had a strong desire to be part of a show like that again, you gave me this opportunity with Neighbours playing the role of Elly Conway/Brennan/Kelly (Lol) it came at exactly the right time for me.

“How lucky am I to have spent time at Ramsey Street and Summer Bay. Now it’s time for me to move on to the next adventure. More importantly in the interim it’s time for me to move back to Sydney to be with my beautiful daughter, Aleeia. So excited!

“Thank you for the past 4 years neighbours, it’s been amazing! Your love and care certainly helped to make a better day ..... xxx"

Speaking with The Daily Telegraph, Jodi says the decision is “completely unrelated” to her taking off time due to exhaustion last year.

The 34-year-old says she is excited to take on new opportunities and move back to Sydney to be with her daughter!

Good luck, Jodi!