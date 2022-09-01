Jobs and Skills Summit Gets Underway With TAFE Spots And Wages Top Of The Agenda

The Federal Government's highly anticipated Jobs and Skills summit 2022 has kicked off.

Over 140 representative including leaders, politicians, CEOS, unions and other key players gathered at Parliament House on Thursday to discuss a range of issues including wages, worker shortages and skilled migration.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese opened the summit announcing a $1.8 billion package providing 180,000 fee-free TAFE positions nationally in 2023.

"I want this to be the beginning, not the end, of progress we see on skills over the next two days," he said.

While one of the key issues of the summit - equal opportunities and pay for women, drew media attention even before the summit began.

When pressed about about pay-disparity, Minister for Finance and Women, Senator Katy Gallagher defended Labor's plan to continue with the coalition-initiated cuts.

"It's the reality that men earn more than women and are over-represented compared to women in those higher-income thresholds, and so in that respect, they will get a larger share of the stage-three tax cuts.

"We tried to make amendments to stage three when they were debated in the parliament, and we lost that debate," she said.

"The government hasn't changed the position we took to the election on stage three (tax cuts)."

Gallagher promises the Treasurer will ensure women and women's economic equality is front and centre of the summit.

More to come.

