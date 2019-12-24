Jo From MAFS Is Beaming After Her Incredible Body Transformation

Jo McPharlin from Married At First Sight was a fan favourite in the 2018 season thanks to her bubbly personality and smiley face, even when she didn’t find the love story she was looking.

Now, Jo is all smiles after sharing her weightless journey with fans.

The mother-of-two has gained a following online for her encouragement of body confidence, and this year, has worked as a plus-size model in Adelaide.

Now, she’s shared her biggest tip for getting into shape for those who don’t feel like they have time for the gym.

“All I've done different is meal plan,” she told the Daily Mail.

“I’ve stopped the junk food, I've stopped the soft drinks, I've stopped the Mother energy drinks. I basically just drink water. I haven't really gone out that much to have the odd beer or two that I like either.”

She continued, “Love who you are, love the skin you're in. People see confident before they see anything - even if you're rocking a size 30.”

Truth!

Keep smashing it, Jo!

