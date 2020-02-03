101.9 The Fox Melbourne
JLo's Daughter Emme Joined Her Onstage To SING At The Super Bowl!

You go girl!

Article heading image for JLo's Daughter Emme Joined Her Onstage To SING At The Super Bowl!

While we thought we were all set to get a spectacular show from JLo and Shakira, what we were NOT ready for was the appearance of a special guest!

JLo's daughter Emme appeared on stage to belt out a mash up of 'Let's Get Loud' and 'Born In The USA' with her Mamma!

Ricky Martin was one of the first celebs to take to Insta to post the performance with an audible (and well deserved gasp!).

Check out the full half time performance below.

Post

3 February 2020

super bowl
JLo
Jennifer Lopez
