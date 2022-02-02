JLo Is Putting On A Virtual Concert And Here’s How You Can See It!

She's the name on everyone's lips with a new movie, a new song, and a rekindled romance we can't get enough of, and now JLo is putting on a concert!

The singer will be joined by her 'Marry Me' co-star Maluma for the virtual concert TOMORROW Feb 4 at 12pm AEST, giving Snapchatters a first-of-its-kind experience where the pair will perform songs from the soundtrack of the movie!

After the concert, attendees will be prompted to enter their email to receive post-event updates and photos of the event, which may include their Bitmoji Avatar!

How to access the concert stream:

Head to http://marrymevirtualconcert.com/ on any web-connected device Enter your Snapchat credentials to have your Bitmoji join the virtual crowd.

Marry Me is the story of pop superstar Kat Valdez who is set to get married before an audience of her loyal fans. However, seconds before the ceremony, she learns about her fiance's cheating ways and has a meltdown on stage.

In a moment of inspired insanity, Kat locks eyes with a total stranger in the crowd (Owen Wilson) and marries him on the spot. As forces conspire to separate the unlikely newlyweds, they must soon decide if two people from such different worlds can find true love together.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!