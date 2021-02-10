JLo Chops All Of Her Hair Off For Allure Cover Shoot

Wow

Article heading image for JLo Chops All Of Her Hair Off For Allure Cover Shoot

Jennifer Lopez is well known for serving a look or two. Basically, she looks great in anything she wears and her latest Allure Magazine cover shoot is no exception.

JLo appears on the cover to celebrate their 30th anniversary with a wet look pixie crop cut and we are here for it!

The singer is a fan of her long luscious hair so we can only see this being a wig... but regardless, we love it!

She can be seen in other shots for the mag looking equally stunning.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!

10 February 2021

Jennifer Lopez
Listen Live!
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs