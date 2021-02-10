JLo Chops All Of Her Hair Off For Allure Cover Shoot

Jennifer Lopez is well known for serving a look or two. Basically, she looks great in anything she wears and her latest Allure Magazine cover shoot is no exception.

JLo appears on the cover to celebrate their 30th anniversary with a wet look pixie crop cut and we are here for it!

The singer is a fan of her long luscious hair so we can only see this being a wig... but regardless, we love it!

She can be seen in other shots for the mag looking equally stunning.

